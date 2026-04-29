Saif Ali Khan is set to return to Netflix with the upcoming crime drama Kartavya. According to a report by Variety India, the film is expected to premiere on May 15, 2026. However, the makers have not officially confirmed or denied the reported release date so far.

Shah Rukh Khan-Saif Ali Khan’s Kartavya locks May 15 Netflix premiere: Report

Kartavya was officially announced as part of Netflix India’s 2026 content slate and has already generated attention for its cast and creative team. The project stars Saif Ali Khan in the lead, supported by a notable ensemble featuring Rasika Dugal, Sanjay Mishra and Zakir Hussain. One of the interesting additions to the film is veteran journalist Saurabh Dwivedi, who is set to make his acting debut with the project. His inclusion has added curiosity around the film since the slate announcement.

The movie is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, owned by Shah Rukh Khan, and directed by Pulkit. Pulkit had earlier received praise for directing Bhakshak. The project also marks a significant professional reunion between Shah Rukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan after 23 years.

For Saif Ali Khan, Kartavya also marks a return to the cop genre on Netflix nearly seven years after the strong success of Sacred Games, where he played Inspector Sartaj Singh.

Apart from Kartavya, Saif has another Netflix project lined up this year in Hum Hindustani. Directed by Rahul Dholakia, the film is based on India’s first general election and features Saif as Sukumar Sen.

On the theatrical front, the actor is also expected to be seen in Haiwaan, directed by Priyadarshan and co-starring Akshay Kumar. The film is expected to be released in the second half of the year.

With Kartavya reportedly nearing its premiere, audiences will be watching closely for an official confirmation from Netflix and the makers.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan on Netflix’s Kartavya, “It’s a lovely piece by director Pulkit”; actor reunites with Shah Rukh Khan after 23 years in a different way

More Pages: Kartavya Box Office Collection

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