Following the sudden demise of actress and television personality Shefali Jariwala, several celebrities and fans have expressed their grief and condolences. Among them, actor Varun Dhawan took to social media not only to mourn her loss but also to raise concerns over the way media outlets have been covering the incident.

In a strongly worded Instagram story, Varun questioned the ethics of reporting on someone’s final journey. “Again, one more passing of a soul being insensitively covered by the media,” he wrote. “I just don’t understand—why do you have to cover someone’s grief? Everyone looks so uncomfortable with this. How is this benefitting anyone?” He concluded his note with a heartfelt plea: “My request to my friends in the media—this isn’t the way someone would want their final journey covered.”

The actor’s remarks come amid widespread coverage of Shefali’s death, including videos of her cremation rituals. Earlier, Shefali’s husband and actor Parag Tyagi also pleaded with paparazzi stationed outside Cooper Hospital in Bandra to stop recording. Visibly disturbed, Parag requested the media with folded hands, saying, “Please, mat karo.”

Shefali Jariwala passed away on June 27. According to reports, she suffered a cardiac arrest at her Andheri residence and was declared dead on arrival. It is being speculated that the actress had taken her monthly anti-aging injection that day, despite fasting for a religious ritual at home. Her health reportedly deteriorated later that night. Anti-aging injections are now under scrutiny as a potential trigger for the cardiac arrest.

