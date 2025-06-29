Paresh Rawal has been in the news ever since Bollywood Hungama broke the year’s viral story on May 16 that he has quit Hera Pheri 3. Consequently, Akshay Kumar sent a legal notice to the veteran actor seeking damages. But now, it has come to light that the issues have been resolved. Moreover, it has come straight from the horse’s mouth.

BREAKING: Baburao returns; Paresh Rawal reveals that Hera Pheri 3 issue has been resolved

In a podcast with Himanshu Mehta, Paresh Rawal was asked about the Hera Pheri 3 controversy. He began by saying, “There’s no controversy. I believe that when people have loved something so much, then you have to be extra careful. It is our responsibility toward the audience. The audience has given you so much adulation. You can’t take things for granted. Mehnat karke unko (film) do.”

He added, “So, I was of the opinion that sab saath mein aaye, mehnat karein. Aur kuch nahin. It is all resolved now.”

When the host re-confirmed whether all was well now, Paresh Rawal replied in the affirmative and further said, “Pehle bhi aane hi waali thi but it’s just that we had to fine-tune ourselves (laughs). After all, all of them are creative, be it Priyadarshan, Akshay or Suniel. They are friends for many, many, many years.”

How it began

On May 16, when Bollywood Hungama exclusively asked Paresh Rawal if he had quit Hera Pheri 3, he said, “Yes, it’s a fact.” As a result, Akshay Kumar’s Cape of Good Films, the producer of Hera Pheri 3, sued Paresh Rawal for Rs. 25 crores. The legal team of Akshay Kumar also gave out a statement, explaining their woes. Bollywood Hungama then revealed in another viral story that Paresh Rawal returned the signing amount of Rs 11 lakhs with 15% p.a. interest and also a little more money for stepping away from the series.

A source had told us then, “Paresh Rawal was paid Rs. 11 lakhs as a signing amount as per the term sheet. His total fees were locked at Rs. 15 crores. The term sheet mentioned that Paresh Rawal would receive the balance amount – Rs. 14.89 crores – only one month after the release of the film. The senior actor had reservations about this clause. Also, the film’s principal shoot was to commence sometime next year. This means that Hera Pheri 3 was unlikely to be released before late 2026 or in the year 2027. In short, Paresh would have had to wait for nearly two years to get the rest of his acting fees.”

Later, at Housefull 5 trailer launch, Akshay Kumar revealed, “I don't think this is a place where I am going to talk about it because...it's a very serious matter. It is a matter which is going to be handled by the courts. Hence, I don’t think I am going to speak about it here.”

Akshay won hearts when a journalist happened to mention that a lot of fans felt that Paresh Rawal was foolish to leave the project. On this, Akshay Kumar said, “Firstly, I'd like to tell you that using such kind of word for my co-star, ‘foolish’, is something I'd not appreciate. That's not right. I have been working with him for the last 32 years. We are very good friends. He's a great actor. I really admire him.”

