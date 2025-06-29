The sudden demise of actress and television personality Shefali Jariwala has once again brought celebrity health into sharp focus. Following the announcement of her death, the internet was flooded with condolences. However, the conversation has now since shifted to a pressing concern: how, despite seemingly healthy lifestyles, several celebrities are increasingly falling victim to cardiac issues such as heart attacks and cardiac arrests.

Shefali Jariwala took anti-aging injection hours before death: Reports

Amid this ongoing discussion, reports have emerged suggesting that the use of anti-aging injections may have played a role in triggering Shefali’s cardiac arrest.

According to a report by IANS, the Kaanta Laga star had received her monthly anti-aging injection on June 27, despite observing a religious fast that day. Reportedly, later that evening—between 10 and 11 p.m.—her health deteriorated rapidly. She began trembling and lost consciousness. She was immediately rushed to the hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival.

At the time of the incident, Shefali was at home with her husband Parag Tyagi, her mother, and a few others. Investigators have since seized a number of medications from the residence, including anti-aging vials, vitamin supplements, and pills related to gastric care. So far, eight statements have been recorded from family members, domestic staff, and medical professionals.

On the other hand, preliminary investigations have revealed no signs of dispute or foul play. Authorities are currently awaiting post-mortem results and lab analysis of the seized medications to determine the exact cause of death.

Also Read: Shefali Jariwala passes away: Himanshi Khurana calls Bigg Boss “cursed” in her tribute post for ‘Kaanta Laga’ star

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.