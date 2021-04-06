Bollywood Hungama

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal donate Rs 1 lakh for fire victims of Arunachal Pradesh

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal have donated Rs 1 lakh for the relief of the fire victims of Arunachal Pradesh’s Tirap and Longding districts. The actor handed over the amount to the Lower Subansiri Deputy commissioner Somcha Lowang.

Around two weeks back, a major fire broke out at Longliang village under Lazu circle in Tirap district claiming two lives and more than 100 houses burnt to ashes. Meanwhile, on Saturday, April 3, a fire in Longding district rendered nearly 50 families homeless. Anganwadi centres, a church and granaries were also gutted in the fire.

Varun Dhawan has been shooting for his upcoming film Bhediya along with Kriti Sanon in the state from the past several weeks. Along with shooting for the films, Varun was also seen interacting with the locals and sight seeing in the state.

