Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor starrer JugJugg Jeeyo to release on June 24, 2022

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

The theatres across India are back to business. Even with 50 percent occupancy in several states, the theatres are seeing Housefull boards like the good old days before the pandemic hit the world. Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi was the first big film to grace cinema halls post the reopening of theatres and played an instrumental role in bringing back audiences to the theatres. The backlog of films created during the pandemic is now being released one after the other. Today, the makers of JugJugg Jeeyo announced the release date of their film.

Starring Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, Prajakta Kohli, and Maniesh Paul, the film will be released on June 24, 2022. Directed by Raj Mehta of Good Newwz fame, the film has been backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

 

Jug Jugg Jeeyo had gone on the floor in December last year in Chandigarh. The shoot had briefly come to a halt after some of the cast and crew members tested positive for COVID-19. However, soon the team was back on track and recently wrapped the second and final schedule of the film. The final schedule commenced in August this year after the second wave of the pandemic settled.

This film tells the narrative of two generations of spouses. Jug Jugg Jeeyo is a lighthearted drama about love and generational differences.

ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan shares picture with Jug Jugg Jeeyo cast, gives it a Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi twist

More Pages: Jugjugg Jeeyo Box Office Collection

