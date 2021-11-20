Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested along with Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha by the Narcotics Control Bureau(NCB) on October 3, following a raid on a cruise ship by the Mumbai coast. The three accused were granted bail by the Bombay HC after spending nearly three weeks in judicial custody. The Bombay High Court released an order today which stated that there is no evidence of a conspiracy between Aryan, Arbaaz, and Munmun Dhamecha to commit drug-related offences.

The Bombay HC also said that there was nothing objectionable found in their Whatsapp chats. During the bail hearings in October, the NCB had objected to the bail plea stating 'conspiracy' and 'incriminating evidence found on Whatsapp chats' of the accused.

“There is hardly any positive evidence on record to convince this Court that all the accused persons with common intention agreed to commit unlawful act," the order by the Bombay HC read.

“Merely because Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha were travelling in the same cruise, that by itself cannot be a foundation for the charge of conspiracy against them,” the court explained.

The court also said that the anti-narcotics bureau cannot rely on alleged confessional statements recorded by the investigating officer as they are not binding.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan is worried about son Aryan Khan’s well-being; makes a special request to directors before shooting

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.