Varun Dhawan on JNU Violence: “Everyone has to condemn these attacks”

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Varun Dhawan, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Street Dancer 3D, has spoken up about the attacks that took place at the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi. A group of armed masked goons attacked the students and faculty of the university and even caused damage to the property 3 days ago. The attacks have left the people of Delhi traumatized while the country stands in solidarity with the students for putting up a fight to the goons.

Varun Dhawan on JNU Violence Everyone has to condemn these attacks

Bollywood celebrities like Swara Bhaskar, Anubhav Sinha, Anurag Kashyap, Zeeshan Ayyub, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone have voiced their condemnation and even attended protests regarding the same. The latest to condemn these violent attacks is Varun Dhawan who said that everyone has to condemn these attacks and he has full faith in the judiciary system who will arrest the culprits. Varun also said that he cannot stay neutral in these matters.

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Street Dancer 3D is slated to release on January 24.

Also Read: The BRAND NEW still of Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan from Coolie No. 1 breaks the internet!

