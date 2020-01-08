Bollywood Hungama

#BoycottNirma trends after Akshay Kumar’s latest ad for the detergent is called out for being offensive

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Akshay Kumar is known to tickle the funny bones with his unique advertisements; however, his latest stint with Nirma Washing Powder has left a lot of his fans upset. What was meant to be a funny advertisement has turned out to be quite a bit of a problem for the actor who has been giving back-to-back hits at the box office.

The advertisement seems to have hurt the sentiments of the Marathas who said that it was a poor decision by Akshay Kumar to mock the legendary Maratha warriors, in the ad. People couldn’t hold back from lashing out at Akshay Kumar for being a part of an advertisement like this. #BoycottNirma started trending in no time on Twitter.

What’s your stand on this matter? Be sure to let us know in the comments below.

Also Read: Laxmmi Bomb: Akshay Kumar opens up about the creative differences between director Raghava Lawrence and the makers

