Varun Dhawan CONFIRMS he said no to Andhadhun; says, “Original cast was me and Kangana Ranaut”

Sriram Raghavan's Andhadhun continues to be regarded as one of the most acclaimed thrillers in modern Hindi cinema. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, and Radhika Apte, the 2018 film won both critical and commercial success. However, years after its release, actor Varun Dhawan has revealed that the film almost had a very different cast.

Varun Dhawan CONFIRMS he said no to Andhadhun; says, “Original cast was me and Kangana Ranaut”

During a recent appearance on comedian and content creator Tanmay Bhat's YouTube channel, Varun opened up about one of the biggest films he passed on during his career. The conversation began when Tanmay asked if there was a major film that Varun had rejected and later regretted after seeing its success.

Responding to the question, Varun admitted that there was indeed a film he could not take up. "I think a good movie. I think I said no to a good film," he said.

When Tanmay asked him to name the project, Varun revealed, "Andhadhun. I was filming for something else. So I couldn't do it. And the original cast of the film was supposed to be me and Kangana."

The revelation has reignited discussions around the film's early development. For years, reports had suggested that director Sriram Raghavan had initially discussed the concept of Andhadhun with Varun Dhawan. The two had previously collaborated on the critically acclaimed thriller Badlapur in 2015.

According to reports at the time, Varun was impressed by the idea behind Andhadhun. However, he and Raghavan decided to prioritize Badlapur first. As the actor's schedule became increasingly packed with other commitments, Raghavan reportedly began searching for a new lead actor.

The role eventually went to Ayushmann Khurrana. The film also earned widespread praise for Tabu's layered performance and its unpredictable screenplay. Released in 2018, Andhadhun emerged as both a critical and box office success. The thriller won multiple awards and is still considered one of Raghavan's finest works.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan is currently seen in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, directed by his father David Dhawan. The romantic comedy, which also stars Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur, released in theatres on June 5. Despite generating pre-release buzz, the film recorded a modest opening at the box office.

Also Read: Here’s what happened when Sui Dhaaga actor Varun Dhawan meets Andhadhun star Ayushmann Khurrana

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