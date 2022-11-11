comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 11.11.2022 | 8:47 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Ram Setu Thank God PhoneBhoot Drishyam 2 Bhediya Uunchai
follow us on

Vadh: Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta starrer thriller drama to hit silver screens on December 9

Bollywood News

Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta starrer thriller drama to be released on December 9.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Veteran actors Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta starrer Vadh is officially set to hit the screens on December 9.

Vadh: Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta starrer thriller drama to hit silver screens on December 9

Vadh: Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta starrer thriller drama to hit silver screens on December 9

As the film will explore the genre of thriller drama, the teaser-poster justifies it to the best. It has ignited a whole new conversation about the film. The leading actors shared the news on their respective Twitter handles.

Vadh is written and directed by Rajeev Barnwal and Jaspal Singh Sandhu. The film is produced by J Studios and Next Level Productions. Produced and presented by Luv Films' Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. Vadh will release on December 9, 2022. Following its theatrical run, the film will stream on Netflix.

Also Read: Raghav Juyal to play a dark character in Hasal alongside Sanjay Mishra and Ranvir Shorey

More Pages: Vadh Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Shah Rukh Khan celebrates 15 years of…

Kasautii Zindagi Kay actor Siddhaanth Vir…

Kartik Aaryan to star in Hera Pheri 3?…

Bigg Boss 16: Uttaran actress Tina Datta…

After Doctor G and Thank God, producer Anand…

CAT: Randeep Hooda starrer Netflix revenge…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification