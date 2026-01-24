Vadh 2 is all set to release on February 6 and in an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, talented and enterprising producer Luv Ranjan spoke about the Sanjay Mishra-Neena Gupta starrer, when its trailer will be out, what Luv Films stands for, his love for Gurugram’s Cyber Hub and a lot more.

When did you decide that a sequel to Vadh would be a good idea?

Jaspal Singh Sandhu sir and I were discussing what to do next. We realized that there can’t be a true sequel as such to this film. The story of the two characters in the first part had come to an end. However, the concept of ‘vadh’ can be revisited by exploring another social evil and how a simple man fights it to protect someone he loves.

With Vadh’s first part, the appreciation was slow, but suddenly, it got a lot of love and also awards. That also motivated us to try for a second part. Jaspal sir cracked a story which we all loved and we felt that its worth doing.

Vadh released when the Drishyam 2 wave was going strong. Also, Bhediya had taken up screens. Avatar: The Way Of Water was released a week later. It's believed that due to the clutter, it perhaps didn’t get its due in cinemas and it became big only when it dropped on Netflix. Meanwhile, Vadh 2 releases on February 6 with minimal competition. Was that a conscious decision?

I believe that when a small, sweet film arrives after a barrage of big films, it gets a better reception. There won’t be too much crowd when Vadh 2 releases. That’s important as these kinds of films need time. They can’t be released in a rush. You need a slightly more relaxed time. Once the film gets appreciation, it slowly finds its audience.

It is often said that cinemas can be ruthless in allotting shows to such films. Do you fear about not getting enough shows?

I genuinely believe that unless you’re clashing with a big, event film, screen space for this kind of film is not a problem. Realistically speaking, I don’t need 8 shows or I don’t need 2 whole screens in a 4-screen multiplex. We have a huge capacity of theatres and screens right now. So, that shouldn’t be a problem.

Vadh 2 had its grand premiere at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2025, Goa...

I couldn’t make but I was told that it received a great reception. It has given us confidence.

When will the trailer be out?

It’ll be released digitally on Tuesday, January 27. It has been attached with the prints of Border 2. Hopefully, everyone will love it!

I guess they would, as part 1 has tremendous goodwill and has been loved by one and all. Also, sometimes, we feel a sequel is forced. We are not getting that feeling with Vadh 2…

It’s a very honest film. At times, filmmakers make a sequel to a small film and while doing so, they try to change the grain of the original film. When a small film does well, the makers then try to make the sequel in a grand way. The soul of the film changes. However, we have stuck to the grain. Like Vadh, Vadh 2 also stars Sanjay Gupta and Neena Gupta.

Luv Films’ journey has been interesting. You have not just worked with newcomer directors but also with experienced filmmakers like Hansal Mehta, Mohit Suri etc. and made exciting films with them…

We started in 2017 and our first release was in 2018. So, our company is still in its early stages and we are figuring out things. However, we are quite greedy as producers. We want to do all kinds of films. I do want to work with veterans and with those filmmakers whose work I admired and loved. They can do something that I can’t do. They have their own style and signature. But at the same time, I built my career working with newcomers – actors, technicians etc. So, that greed is always there to give a break to new people and explore fresher ideas. At some point in time, somebody supported my career and journey. That is how I became a director. Now, if we are in a position to let somebody find his or her voice, we want to keep doing it.

Many among the moviegoers feel, and I believe in it as well, that there exists a ‘Luv Ranjan genre’ in Bollywood. The recent release, Shashank Khaitan’s Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari (2025), had characters doing things that were straight out of a Luv Ranjan-directorial. Even the title gave a déjà vu of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018). What were your thoughts when you saw Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari?

Shashank and my journey coincided. Uska aur mera sur kayi baar similar hota hai. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is a Shashank Khaitan title, in my opinion. It is right in the alley of his film, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014). So, I can’t own that (smiles). This happens. A lot of times, we are discussing ideas with fellow filmmakers. That’s when you realize that he or she is also thinking on the same lines. It’s very interesting that at times, someone shares their idea and you tell them that even you have a similar kind of subject. Aur ideas pe toh kisi ka copyright ho nahin sakta. And tonalities aas paas ki mil jaati hi hai. So, when I saw Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, I thought it had trademark Shashank Khaitan stamp and same goes for Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017).

Speaking of your directorial ventures, one location common in your films is Cyber Hub, Gurugram. Thanks to your films, it’s become a must for me to go there or think about it whenever I am in Delhi-NCR…

(Laughs) Same happened with me. We grew up in that area. It’s a fun, interesting place. It’s a matter of habit, more than anything else. It’s not like I shot there first and then partied in Cyber Hub. Pehle maine wahaan party ki aur phir realize kiya ki yahaan shoot kar lete hai (laughs).

I also discovered Wenger’s in Connaught Place, Delhi, thanks to its mention in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Your films act as Lonely Planet guide-of-sorts for tourists visiting the Capital!

(Smiles) These are iconic places. Maybe 100 bakeries better than Wenger’s must have opened in Delhi. But there’s a nostalgia attached to these places. We have been having its cakes since we were children. Swad ki aadat pad jaati hai; isliye pastry wahin se leke aani hoti hai. It happens in Mumbai too. People travel all the way to have a meal in Sardar Pav Bhaji. When you grew up on something, it becomes a habit.

It’ll be three years in March since your last directorial, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (2023) was released. When can we expect an announcement of your next film?

Very soon!

