A franchise which gets people rolling in laughter just with the reference of its iconic tune and audiences have been waiting with much anticipation for the next edition, a comedy spectacle that promises unfiltered laughs, larger than life madness and non-stop entertainment Welcome to the Jungle, has officially locked its theatrical release for 26th June 2026.

Akshay Kumar–led Welcome To The Jungle to release on June 26, 2026

Packed with unique humour, outrageous situations and rib-tickling hilarious moments with a blend of high-octane action and blockbuster music, Welcome to the Jungle delivers high-energy comedy on an epic scale. Blending chaos, charm, blasts and unapologetic fun, the film is designed to be a complete laugh riot, offering audiences a joyride filled with surprises, punchlines and unforgettable moments.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Welcome to the Jungle boasts a massive ensemble cast of over 30 actors, each a benchmark of talent and known for their excellent comic timing, a combination that is a rare sight on the big screen. Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny lever, Aftab Shivdasani, Lara Dutta, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Daler Mehndi, Farida Jalal, Krishna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Kiran Kumar, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Vindu Dara Singh, Nawab Shah, Urvashi Rautela, Puneet Issar, Arjun Firoz Khan, Late Pankaj Dheer, Sudesh Berry, Hemant Pandey, Zakir Hussain, Sayaji Shinde and many more all come together to deliver an epic entertainer.

AA Nadiadwala and Star Studio18 present in association with Cape of Good Films and Seeta Films. Welcome To the Jungle is a Base Industries Group and Seeta Films Production and directed by Ahmed Khan is all set to hit theatres worldwide on 26th June 2026.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar sports 2 different looks in new Welcome To The Jungle video: “Never have I ever been part of something so big”

More Pages: Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.