Lukson, the next-generation fine jewellery brand from the JK Star Group, today announced the appointment of celebrated actress Vaani Kapoor as its official Brand Ambassador. With this partnership, Lukson strengthens its vision of making sustainable, design-led, and affordable luxury jewellery a part of everyday life for modern India.

Vaani Kapoor becomes face of Lukson, advocates lab-grown diamonds as everyday luxury

Founded in 2024 by third-generation diamantaire Anand Lukhi and co-founder Vedant Lukhi, Lukson was born with a bold mission to shift the diamond conversation from mined opulence to mindful beauty. Backed by the 34-year legacy of the JK Star Group, which includes natural diamonds, luxury jewellery, and pioneering lab-grown diamond ventures, Lukson is India’s first D2C brand to fully own its supply chain, ensuring transparency, quality, and unmatched value.

Vaani Kapoor was chosen as the face of Lukson because she embodies modern elegance, individuality, and confidence. With her contemporary style, aspirational yet relatable presence, and wide connect across audiences, she reflects the ethos of a brand that is rewriting the rules of fine jewellery for a new generation.

Anand Lukhi, Founder & CEO, Lukson, said: “At Lukson, we are redefining what luxury means for today’s consumer. For us, true luxury is sustainable, transparent, and designed for the everyday. Vaani Kapoor perfectly captures this spirit. She represents a generation that embraces individuality while making conscious choices, which is exactly what Lukson stands for. Through this partnership, we aim to inspire India to see lab-grown diamonds not just as an alternative, but as the future of fine jewellery.”

Vedant Lukhi, Co-Founder, Lukson, added: “Vaani’s persona is aspirational yet grounded, stylish yet relatable. Just like Lukson, she bridges tradition with modernity. Together, we want to show that diamonds are no longer about privilege or occasional indulgence. They can be worn every day, gifted often and enjoyed guilt-free. This collaboration is a step forward in making luxury democratic and meaningful.”

Speaking about the association, Vaani Kapoor said: “I am delighted to be the brand ambassador for Lukson and be a part of their journey.Jewellery, for me, is an expression of self, and I believe it should be both beautiful and accessible. What I admire about Lukson is that its designs are minimal yet striking, sustainable yet luxurious pieces. And I look forward to represent a brand that is redefining the future of jewellery in India.”

As part of her role, Vaani will champion Lukson’s signature lab-grown diamond and vermeil collections, and will be seen in festive and occasion-driven campaigns starting this season. With a growing community of conscious buyers, partnerships with leading retail and e-commerce platforms, and a strong D2C presence, Lukson is not just a jewellery label it is a movement towards clean, inclusive luxury. By combining in-house craftsmanship, ethical sourcing, and forward-looking design, the brand is rapidly emerging as India’s most trusted name in lab-grown diamond jewellery.

As part of this partnership, Lukson has released its new brand films featuring Vaani Kapoor, now live across digital platforms. The campaign celebrates individuality and everyday luxury through minimal yet striking jewellery designs.

