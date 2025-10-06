Saiyami Kher becomes official face of Ironman India after completing two triathlons in under a year

Actor and athlete Saiyami Kher has been named the official face of Ironman India. This follows her completion of the Ironman 70.3 triathlon twice in under a year, making her the only Indian actor to achieve this feat.

Saiyami Kher completed her first Ironman 70.3 in September 2024 and her second in July 2025, demonstrating remarkable discipline and endurance. The Ironman 70.3, or Half Ironman, covers a total of 70.3 miles 1.9 km of swimming, 90 km of cycling, and 21.1 km of running completed consecutively in a single day.

Her dedication and perseverance have inspired many, leading the Ironman International Committee to name her the official face of Ironman India an honour given to those who exemplify the spirit of endurance and strength.

Expressing her gratitude and excitement, Saiyami Kher said, “I’m truly honored and excited to be the face of Ironman India, which takes place in Goa on the 9th of November. This journey represents everything I believe in passion, consistency, and the refusal to give up. Completing the Ironman 70.3 twice in less than a year wasn’t about chasing records; it was about challenging my own limits. Every swim stroke, every uphill ride, every step of the run reminded me of how much the human body and mind are capable of.”

She added, “For me, Ironman isn’t just a race, it’s a mindset, a way of life. I’ve always loved pushing boundaries whether in sport or as an actor and I hope my journey can inspire more Indians, especially women, to embrace endurance sports. It makes me so happy to see the growth in participation from Indians each year, and it’s heartening to watch this community grow stronger. The joy, resilience, and self-belief that come with it are life-changing. Representing Ironman India feels like a full-circle moment, and I’m deeply grateful to be part of a community that celebrates strength, determination, and perseverance.”

As the newly appointed brand ambassador, Saiyami Kher aims to inspire more Indians to take up endurance sports and embrace fitness and mental resilience. Ironman India hopes her journey will encourage a growing number of participants.

