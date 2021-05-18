Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants are just not fulfilling the tasks but also enjoying Cape Town, South Africa. The shoot began earlier this month but the season has already started with burdensome tasks and eliminations.

Starting with its first elimination round, Nikki Tamboli, Anushka Sen and Vishal Aditya Singh were at the bottom of the score board, which concluded that their performances weren’t on par with others.

The first contestant has been eliminated. As per reports, Vishal Aditya Singh's journey came to an end so early, but the fans are disheartened due to his elimination. Vishal was considered one of the strongest participants in the season.

Divyanka Tripathi, Rahul Vaidya, Sana Makbul, Arjun Bijlani, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Anushka Sen, Shweta Tiwari among others are still part of season 11.

