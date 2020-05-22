Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 22.05.2020 | 4:29 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Urvashi Rautela starrer Virgin Bhanupriya slated to release on OTT platform

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Urvashi Rautela starrer Virgin Bhanupriya slated to release on OTT platform

Midst the current pandemic situation around the globe where theatres and film shoots are completely shut, filmmakers are looking towards OTT platforms to release the films that are ready and were slated to release theatrically till mid-2020. After Gulabo Sitabo and Shakuntala Devi, Urvashi Rautela starrer Virgin Bhanupriya is also slated to release on the OTT platform.

Urvashi Rautela starrer Virgin Bhanupriya slated to release on OTT platform

Says Producer Mahendra Dhariwal, “Looking at the current situation, there is uncertainty in terms of opening of theatres. We have decided to go direct on OTT since the film is ready.”.

Virgin Bhanupriya produced by Shreyans Mahendra Dhariwal under banner Dhariwal Films, presented by Hanwant Khatri and Lalit Kiri, is directed by Ajay Lohan.

Bhanupriya played by Urvashi Rautela is an Indian college going conservative girl who decides to lose her virginity. she thinks it should be the easiest thing in today’s world however, all her attempts go in vain and as a soothsayer predicts, it is an impossible task that won't happen ever in her life. What happens after that and whether she succeeds in her mission or not forms the whole narrative of the film.

Contrary to the name, the film is a family comedy that explores the relationship between youngsters and their families. Virgin Bhanupriya also stars Gautam Gulati, Archana Puran Singh, Delnaz Irani, Rajiv Gupta, and Brijendra Kala, Niki Aneja Walia and Rumana Molla.

ALSO READ: Sharing a workout video, Urvashi Rautela says she may look cute and inviting but asks people to keep their distance

More Pages: Virgin Bhanupriya Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

FIR registered against Kamaal R Khan for his…

Dream Girl actor Solanki Diwakar sells…

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya joins…

After Ghoomkhetu, producer of Nawazuddin…

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s brother Shamas reacts…

Actor Zayed Khan to be relaunched by father…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification