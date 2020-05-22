Midst the current pandemic situation around the globe where theatres and film shoots are completely shut, filmmakers are looking towards OTT platforms to release the films that are ready and were slated to release theatrically till mid-2020. After Gulabo Sitabo and Shakuntala Devi, Urvashi Rautela starrer Virgin Bhanupriya is also slated to release on the OTT platform.

Says Producer Mahendra Dhariwal, “Looking at the current situation, there is uncertainty in terms of opening of theatres. We have decided to go direct on OTT since the film is ready.”.

Virgin Bhanupriya produced by Shreyans Mahendra Dhariwal under banner Dhariwal Films, presented by Hanwant Khatri and Lalit Kiri, is directed by Ajay Lohan.

Bhanupriya played by Urvashi Rautela is an Indian college going conservative girl who decides to lose her virginity. she thinks it should be the easiest thing in today’s world however, all her attempts go in vain and as a soothsayer predicts, it is an impossible task that won't happen ever in her life. What happens after that and whether she succeeds in her mission or not forms the whole narrative of the film.

Contrary to the name, the film is a family comedy that explores the relationship between youngsters and their families. Virgin Bhanupriya also stars Gautam Gulati, Archana Puran Singh, Delnaz Irani, Rajiv Gupta, and Brijendra Kala, Niki Aneja Walia and Rumana Molla.

More Pages: Virgin Bhanupriya Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS