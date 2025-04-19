Urvashi Rautela faces outrage over claim, “There is a temple in my name in Uttarakhand”

Actress Urvashi Rautela has stirred controversy with her claim that a temple in Uttarakhand is dedicated to her. In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, the actress spoke about the Urvashi Temple near Badrinath Dham, prompting backlash from local priests and residents.

Urvashi Rautela faces outrage over claim, “There is a temple in my name in Uttarakhand”

In the interview, the actress claimed, “There is a temple in my name in Uttarakhand. If one visits Badrinath, there is a ‘Urvashi temple’ right next to it.” When asked if people go there to seek blessings, she replied, “Ab mandir hai toh woh hi toh karenge (It’s a temple, they will do that only).”

The actress also mentioned that Delhi University students offer prayers and “even garland my pictures,” adding that they refer to her as ‘Damdamamai.’ She emphasized, “I am being serious about it. It is true. There are news articles about the same too. You can read them.”

Local religious authorities have firmly denied the claims. Bhuwan Chandra Uniyal, former religious officer of Badrinath Dham, told India Today that Urvashi’s statements were “misleading.” He clarified the temple is dedicated to Goddess Urvashi from Hindu mythology and is one of the 108 Shaktipeeths.

“It is not her temple. Such statements are unacceptable, and the government should take strict steps against anyone making such claims," Uniyal said.

Amit Sati, President of the Brahma Kapal Teerth Purohit Society, also criticized the actress’s remarks, stating that the ancient temple is associated with Goddess Urvashi, not any individual. “Such statements disrespect the religious sentiments of the people here,” he added.

Locals from Bamni and Pandukeshwar villages, who regard the temple as sacred, have expressed anger. Resident Ramnarayan Bhandari said no one has the right to make personal claims about a site with mythological importance.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Urvashi Rautela on working in OTT in the future, “If there’s an interesting role, then why not?”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.