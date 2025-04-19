In a disheartening turn of events, Kesari Chapter 2, the much-anticipated spiritual sequel to the 2019 patriotic action-drama Kesari, has fallen prey to online piracy just a day after its release on April 18. The film, which stars Akshay Kumar in the lead and is based on the aftermath of the India’s most infamous genocide – the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre, was leaked across several piracy websites including Filmyzilla, Movierulez, Tamilrockerz, and even platforms like Telegram.

What’s more troubling is the widespread availability of the pirated film in multiple video formats, ranging from 1080p and HD versions to lower-quality formats like 240p. Keywords such as “Kesari 2 Download” and “Kesari 2 Movie HD Download” have reportedly been trending across these sites, driving traffic to the illegal uploads and potentially hurting the film’s box office performance.

While the makers have yet to issue an official statement regarding the leak, Akshay Kumar had made a heartfelt appeal to audiences ahead of the film’s release. Speaking at a press conference, he had said, “I humbly request you all to please keep your phones in your pockets and listen to every dialogue of this film. It will mean a lot. If you try to check your Instagram during the movie, it will be a humiliation for the film. So I request everyone to keep their phones away.”

Though the actor didn’t directly address piracy, his statement underscored the importance of respecting cinematic experiences - a sentiment that appears to have been overshadowed by the leak. The leak of Kesari Chapter 2 serves as yet another reminder of the urgent need for stronger enforcement and digital vigilance to protect creative content.

Coming to the film which also stars R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday along with Akshay Kumar, it is a historical courtroom drama set against the aftermath of the 1919 Jallianwala incident. At its heart is the story of Indian statesman C Sankaran Nair, played by Kumar, who risks everything to legally challenge the British Crown and General Dyer by filing a case of genocide in a British court. The film blends fact-based narrative with emotionally charged performances, offering a compelling take on colonial resistance and the early legal foundations of India's freedom struggle.

