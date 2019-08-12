Uri – The Surgical Strike owes its debt to Farhan Akhtar and here’s why

Farhan Akhtar inadvertently proved a source of inspiration for Aditya Dhar’s Uri. Recounting the sequence of events Aditya says, “I was doing research on what makes Indian army soldiers volunteer to be part of the Special Tasks Force. You must understand that the training for the special tasks force involves the kind of hardships that take a soldier beyond the breaking point. So I asked the soldiers what makes them volunteer for this. Some said, they did it because they come from a family of army men. Others said they did it because their father thought they would never be able to do anything in life.”

One Special Task Force volunteer surprised Aditya Dhar by saying he was inspired by a film. “That young soldier—and I still remember his face—said he was inspired by Farhan Akhtar’s film Lakshya.”

Aditya decided he would one day make a war film as inspiring as Lakshya. “What better compliment than to have the young and old recite its dialogue ‘How’s the josh?’ Their josh gives me the josh to make movies which impact and influence the audience in a positive way. I am glad Uri had this kind of an impact.”

The young director would love to show the film to Farhan Akhtar. “I still remember moments from Lakshya which were so brilliant. Farhan has always been a source of inspiration. His cinema talks the language of the young. But never loses a sense of purpose. That’s my kind of cinema.”