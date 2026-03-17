Actor Raveena Tandon has been roped in as the brand ambassador for Garnier Color Naturals, with a new campaign that places her at the centre of a simple, everyday narrative. The campaign marks her first association with the brand and leans on her familiarity across generations rather than a high-gloss makeover approach.

Raveena Tandon becomes face of Garnier Color Naturals, stars in new campaign

Sharing her thoughts on the collaboration, Tandon said, “I’m thrilled to partner with Garnier Color Naturals because the brand recognizes the value of trust and confidence that every woman looks for in her everyday routine. I like how it makes hair-colouring at home simple and the results feel natural.”

The campaign draws on Tandon’s long-standing connect with audiences, from her popularity in the 1990s to her continued presence in films, streaming projects, and public appearances. Her persona, often seen as candid and relatable, aligns with the campaign’s attempt to depict a real-life situation rather than an aspirational one.

Ajay Simha, General Manager at Garnier, also commented on the association, stating, “Raveena’s authenticity and confidence resonate with consumers across generations, making her a strong fit for this campaign.”

With this collaboration, Tandon adds another endorsement to her portfolio, while the campaign itself remains centred on portraying a familiar, everyday moment through a recognisable face.

Also Read: Raveena Tandon and Rasha Thadani celebrate Holi with rescued animals at Sangli Sanctuary, host ‘Phoolon ki Holi’

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.