Universal Music Group (UMG) has made a strategic investment in the Indian entertainment industry by acquiring a 30% stake in Excel Entertainment, one of Bollywood’s prominent production houses co-founded by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. The deal values Excel Entertainment at Rs 2,400 crores (around USD $267 million) and marks a significant partnership between the global music giant and an Indian content studio.

The definitive agreement, confirmed on January 5, will not only make Universal Music India (UMI) a major minority shareholder in Excel but will also expand collaboration across music, film and digital content. As part of the arrangement, UMG will secure global distribution rights for all future original soundtracks created for projects owned or controlled by Excel.

The investment goes beyond equity acquisition. Under the pact, a dedicated Excel music label will be launched, with distribution handled by Universal Music worldwide. Additionally, Universal Music Publishing Group will serve as the exclusive music publishing partner for Excel’s content, broadening the reach of Indian film music and content on global platforms.

In a statement, Devraj Sanyal, Chairman and CEO of Universal Music India & South Asia, highlighted the opportunity ahead: “The Indian film scene presents a hugely exciting opportunity for music and the music-led entertainment business, and Excel is the perfect partner for us to work with going forward.”

This investment also secures a seat on Excel Entertainment’s board for Sanyal, while Akhtar and Sidhwani will continue to retain creative control and oversee direction and content decisions.

Commenting on the alliance, Excel founders Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar said: “India’s entertainment landscape continues to grow from strength to strength, and this is the perfect moment to build meaningful global collaborations. We’re excited to partner with UMG in what we believe will be a truly creative and transformative alliance — one that unlocks fresh opportunities for artists and repertoire across music, film, and emerging formats. Together, we aim to take culturally rooted stories to the world."

Vishal Ramchandani, CEO of Excel Entertainment, described the tie-up as a key phase in evolving Excel into a global creative studio. “This partnership with UMG marks a pivotal step in our journey to broaden creative opportunities and tell Indian stories with a global lens.”

Excel Entertainment, established in 1999, has produced a host of successful films and digital series, including Dil Chahta Hai, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Gully Boy, Inside Edge and Mirzapur. The studio’s track record in film and streaming content has positioned it as a leading creative outfit in India’s entertainment space.

