Filmmaker Karan Johar is reportedly preparing to return to the director’s chair for a large-scale family drama that industry observers say will echo the emotional and narrative world of his 2001 blockbuster Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham — though official confirmation remains pending.

Karan Johar locked script for Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham sequel? Here’s what we know!

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Johar has recently locked the script for his next project and is expected to begin pre-production by mid-2026, with principal photography targeted for late 2026. The film is being positioned as a high-energy family drama with a strong romantic and emotional core, and it is said to be one of the biggest projects planned by Dharma Productions in recent years.

A source told the portal, “After hitting the bullseye with a romantic family comedy in the form of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Karan is returning to the family drama space with his next. Buzz is, it would be his biggest scale film till date, and Karan has brought in the New Year by locking the script of his next.”

According to reports, the film will feature two male leads and two female leads, with casting discussions expected to begin soon. While no official cast announcements have been made, the ensemble nature of the project — reminiscent of Johar’s earlier large-scale family dramas — has stirred both excitement and curiosity.

Though the creative team has not confirmed a title for the project, the report stated that it may be referred to informally as Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham 2 (often abbreviated as “K3G2”), given its thematic and emotional ties to the 2001 original. That film, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, remains one of Bollywood’s most iconic family dramas.

Although no formal announcement has been made by Johar or Dharma Productions as of yet, the buzz surrounding the potential sequel has sparked early anticipation among audiences and trade analysts alike.

Also Read: Anurag Kashyap gets candid about his equation with Karan Johar: “People say my downfall happened because I shook hands with him”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.