A woman allegedly entered Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur’s residence in Bandra West without permission, claiming she had brought gifts for him. The incident took place on May 26, while the actor was away for a shoot. According to the reports, the woman has been identified as 47-year-old Gazala Jhakaria Siddique, a resident of Dubai. The actor’s maid, Sangita Pawar, who was alone at the time, filed a complaint at Khar police station.

Unidentified 47-year-old woman enters Aditya Roy Kapur’s home, FIR filed for house trespass: Reports

As per the FIR, the woman rang the doorbell around 6 pm. She asked the maid if it was Aditya Roy Kapur’s home and said she had come to deliver clothes and other gifts for him. Believing her, the maid let her in.

Shortly after, the actor returned home. When informed about the visitor, Aditya told the maid that he did not know her. The woman tried to approach him, which made the actor leave the house and contact the building’s society manager, Jayashree Dunkdu. The society manager quickly informed the actor’s manager, Shruti Rao, who arrived at the scene and called the police. Even after being asked to leave, the woman refused to go and insisted on staying at the actor’s home.

Khar police reached the location and questioned the woman. While she shared her name and said she was from Dubai, she did not clearly explain why she came or how she found the actor’s address.

The police later registered a case under Section 331(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deals with house trespass. Preliminary investigation suggests she entered the actor’s home without permission and may have had criminal intent.

