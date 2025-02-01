Udit Narayan kisses female fan on lips in viral video; veteran singer REACTS to backlash, says, “I have been in Bollywood for 46 years now, my image…”

Veteran singer Udit Narayan has responded to the controversy surrounding a viral video from his recent concert. The clip, which shows him kissing female fans while performing ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani,’ sparked online outrage. The incident, which took place during his stage show, led to accusations of inappropriate behavior. When questioned about the backlash, the 69-year-old singer defended himself, stating, “Hum log aise nahin hain, hum decent log hain.”

Udit Narayan Defends Fan Interactions

Speaking to HT City, Narayan explained that fan enthusiasm often leads to such moments. He stated that many supporters express their love through physical gestures like handshakes or kisses. “Fans itne deewane hote hain na. Some people encourage this and show their love through this. Udaake kya karna hai ab iss cheez ko?” he said. He also pointed out that bodyguards were present at the event, but the excitement of meeting a celebrity can sometimes result in such incidents.

Claims of an Ulterior Motive Behind the Controversy

Narayan suggested that the controversy might have been deliberately created. He mentioned how his family, including his son Aditya Narayan, usually avoids public scandals. “My family's image is such that everyone wants (a controversy to happen). Aditya chup chaap rehta hai, controversy mein aata nahin hai. Many must feel that,” he stated. He further stressed that his interactions with fans come from a place of respect and appreciation. “Fans love me, I think let them be happy. Otherwise, iss type ke log hum hain hi nahin. Humein bhi unko khush karna hota hai.”

Addressing the Alleged Kiss on the Lips

One of the most debated moments from the video was when Narayan seemingly kissed a female fan on the lips. Addressing this, he maintained that it was a spontaneous moment rather than an intentional act. “I have been in Bollywood for 46 years now, my image hasn't been such (that I forcefully kiss fans). In fact, I fold my hands when I see the love my fans shower on me,” he explained. He added that he bows down on stage out of gratitude, acknowledging that such moments may never return.

