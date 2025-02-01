The Raanjhanaa actress seems to be fighting a new battle with X now that someone from her account sent a delegation invite without her knowledge.

The social media woes for popular Bollywood star Swara Bhaskar are far from over! The actress, who was always been quite open about her political and social views, came into news when her account was disabled by the social media platform X aka Twitter after she posted some messages and personal photos on the occasion of Republic Day. While the actress questioned the reason behind X taking this action, a new issue has to come to light, after which Bhaskar insisted that her account has been hacked, leaving her concerned.

Swara Bhaskar shares proof of the activities on her account, despite being disabled

Taking to her Instagram page, Swara Bhaskar shared a few photos as proof which shows the email notification she received from her X (Twitter) account wherein it is being said that a delegation invite that was sent from the actress’ side that has been accepted by someone. “And now… my Twitter/ X account it would seem HAS BEEN HACKED!” she wrote in her caption as she demanded a clarification. She explained the issue in a detailed note wherein, she said, “I was locked out of my account on 30th Jan following a copyright violation charge that I've appealed against. Following this I tried to change my password and re-access my X account but was unable. Then I received an email claiming that two factor authentication was turned off.”

“And the following day 31 Jan I have received an email which says some unknown account has accepted a delegation invite from my handle and can now post, send DMs and create lists and groups. I HAVE NOT SENT ANYONE any such invitation. The blue tick verified account ReallySwara is still visible on X but I now have no access to it. It seems my account has been hacked”, the note further read. She also posted screenshots of the notifications she received regarding this conversation about the delegation.

Actress shares details of the pictures which were flagged

In an earlier post, Swara Bhaskar expressed her shock when some images on her Twitter account were flagged which included some slogans that the actress claimed were a part of the ‘urban modern folk idiom’ and photos of her daughter celebrating Republic Day.

