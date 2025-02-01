The romantic-comedy marks the theatrical debut of Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor and will release ahead of Valentine’s Day.

The makers of the much-awaited romantic drama Loveyapa are set to host a special screening of the film for the cast and crew on Sunday in Mumbai. The exclusive event will bring together the stars and the creative minds behind the film for a first look at the finished product before its official release.

Leading the attendees will be the film’s leads, Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, who have already generated immense buzz with their interesting on-screen chemistry. Joining them will be the director, Advait Chandan and it will also be attended by the producers, including Srishti Behl, Bhavna Talwar, Madhu Mantena, Kalpathi S., Aghoram, Kalpathi S. Ganesh, Kalpathi S. Suresh, and Pradeep Ranganathan, who been pivotal in bringing Loveyapa to life.

In addition to the leads and the filmmakers, several other actors who play key roles in the film will also be present, including Grusha Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Tanvika Parlikar, Kiku Sharda, Devishi Mandan, Aaditya Kulshreshth, Nikhil Mehta, Jason Tham, Yunus Khan, Yuktam Kholsa, and Kunj Anand Kalesh.

For the unversed, Loveyapa marks the theatrical debut of Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta's son Junaid Khan as well as Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor, who made their film debut with Netflix films Maharaj and The Archies respectively. The trailer and the songs of the film have received much love from audience who are quite intrigued by the urban romance.

Loveyapa, set in the realm of modern romance, offers a heartwarming tale that celebrates love in all its shades. The film is poised to resonate with audiences of all ages and is a remake of the 2022 Tamil film Love Today. Mark your calendars for February 7, 2025 to embark on this enchanting journey of love, ahead of Valentine’s Day.

