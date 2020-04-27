Bollywood Hungama

TXT announces comeback album The Dream Chapter: Eternity to release on May 18, 2020

Bollywood News
ByMonica Yadav
TXT announces comeback album The Dream Chapter: Eternity to release on May 18, 2020

The season of comebacks is here in the K-pop industry! Big Hit Entertainment's rookie group Tomorrow x Together are ready for their second comeback album. The agency is known for following a proper timeline while creating a universe. One year after their debut, the quartet will bring a new chapter with the upcoming album.

TXT announces comeback album The Dream Chapter: Eternity to release on May 18, 2020

The agency announced the album 'The Dream Chapter: Eternity' on Monday, April 27. The album is set to release on May 18, 2020. More details of the upcoming album are awaited!

The group, which includes five members - Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Huening Kai, debuted on March 5, 2019, with the EP 'The Dream Chapter: Star' with lead single 'Crown'. This was followed by 'The Dream Chapter: Magic' with '9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)' as its lead single.

Not just that, they also made their Japanese debut on January 15, 2020, with the single 'Magic Hour'. 

ALSO READ: Bebe Rexha chatted with K-pop group Tomorrow x Together and TXT leader Soobin is winning at fanboy life

