The season of comebacks is here in the K-pop industry! Big Hit Entertainment's rookie group Tomorrow x Together are ready for their second comeback album. The agency is known for following a proper timeline while creating a universe. One year after their debut, the quartet will bring a new chapter with the upcoming album.

The agency announced the album 'The Dream Chapter: Eternity' on Monday, April 27. The album is set to release on May 18, 2020. More details of the upcoming album are awaited!

The group, which includes five members - Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Huening Kai, debuted on March 5, 2019, with the EP 'The Dream Chapter: Star' with lead single 'Crown'. This was followed by 'The Dream Chapter: Magic' with '9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)' as its lead single.

Not just that, they also made their Japanese debut on January 15, 2020, with the single 'Magic Hour'.