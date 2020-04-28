Bollywood Hungama

ND Studio owner forgoes rent for Arjun Rampal’s The Battle of Bhima Koregaon amid lockdown

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Showbiz has taken a huge fall due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Ever since the lockdown was announced in March earlier this year, the studios have shut down productions of their films. This has led to losses as the sets that were already built, remain unused indefinitely.

ND Studio owner Nitin Desai has forgone the rent for his studio in Karjat amid lockdown. Arjun Rampal was filming his Marathi project The Battle of Bhima Koregaon in Karjat when the lockdown was announced. Three villages and a huge battlefield were created at the studio for the filming. Due to lockdown, that remains unused.

Nitin Desai said that he is not the only one suffering losses at the time. He said that he can't expect people to pay rent when the whole world has come to a standstill. He further said that he will also appeal to other studios to follow the same protocol maybe.

Meanwhile, Arjun Rampal couldn't return to Mumbai amid lockdown. So he is staying at his Karjat home along with girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades and son Arik.

