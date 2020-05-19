Bollywood Hungama

Boney Kapoor’s domestic help tests positive for COVID-19, says he and his daughters Janhvi and Khushi are not showing any symptoms

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Film producer Boney Kapoor has informed that domestic help at his residence at Green Acres, Lokhandwala Complex, Charan Sahu aged 23 years, has tested positive for Coronavirus. He was unwell on Saturday evening and Mr Kapoor sent him for tests and kept him in isolation. After receiving the test report, the Society Authorities were informed, who in turn informed the BMC. Immediately BMC and State Govt Authorities have started the process of getting him into a quarantine center.

Talking about his help testing positive, Boney Kapoor said, “Myself, my children and the other staff at home are all fine and none of us are showing any symptoms. In fact we haven’t left our home since the lockdown started. We are thankful to the Govt of Maharashtra and BMC for their swift response. We shall be diligently following the instructions and advice given to us by BMC and their medical team. We are sure that Charan would soon recover and be back at home with us.”

Sridevi's daughters Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor also live in the same house with their father Boney Kapoor and have been regularly keeping their fans updated on their lives through social media.

ALSO READ: Boney Kapoor reminisces Sridevi’s Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari with a heartfelt post

