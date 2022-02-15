comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 15.02.2022 | 3:41 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Gehraiyaan Badhaai Do Pushpa Jersey RRR Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
follow us on

BTS and Lee Min Ho top the list of most loved Hallyu stars for two years in a row

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

South Korea’s most followed actor Lee Min Ho and South Korean juggernaut BTS were voted as the most beloved Hallyu stars around the world, as per the latest annual survey conducted by South Korea’s government.

BTS and Lee Min Ho top the list of most loved Hallyu stars for two years in a row

As reported by AllKpop publication, on February 14th, based on the '2022 Overseas Hallyu Report' which was conducted by Korea's Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korean Foundation for International Culture Exchange (KOFICE), Lee Min Ho was voted as the most favored Korean actor while BTS was voted as the most favored K-Pop singer for two consecutive years.

The annual survey was conducted online from November 5th to December 8th of 2021 and got 8,500 respondents aged 15 to 59 from over 18 countries, including the United States, Russia, and Japan. The survey included various questions about the Hallyu, varying from K-Pop to Kdrama.

For two consecutive years, BTS takes the top K-Pop star spot, with a total of 26.7% of the votes followed by Blackpink at 10.4%, IU in 3rd (2.8%), Lisa in 4th (2.4%). Psy and TWICE took fifth spot with 2.2%, followed by EXO with 1.7%.

Meanwhile, Boys Over Flower’s Lee Min Ho once again topped the list of favorite Kdrama actor by garnering 9.3% of votes and outshined Crash Landing on You’s Hyun Bin, who got 3.1%. Guardian: The Lonely and Great God star Gong Yoo came in third with 2.8% of votes followed by Descendants of the Sun couple Song Hye Kyo (2.2%) and Song Joong Ki (2.1%). W: Two World’s Lee Jong Suk (1.7%) and My Love From Another Star’s Jun Ji Hyun (1.6%) came in next.

Also Read:BTS’ military enlistment deferred as South Korean National Assembly had intense debate on it

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Deepika Padukone starrer Gehraiyaan fares…

K-pop group SF9 member Youngbin announces…

K-pop group BTOB’s Eunkwang tests positive…

Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman passes…

Rakhi Sawant roped in for Salman Khan's…

Owen Wilson confirms his return to Loki…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification