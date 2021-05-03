Bollywood Hungama

TWICE announces new album ‘Taste Of Love’ releasing in June 2021 

Bollywood News
ByMonica Yadav

Popular South Korean female group TWICE has announced their next album. The group, composed of nine members: Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu, will be releasing their tenth EP called 'Taste Of Love' in June.

TWICE announces new album 'Taste Of Love' releasing in June 2021 

On May 3 at midnight KST, TWICE announced their comeback with a teaser poster. Interestingly, they announced two dates for the release: June 9 and June 11. The pre-orders of the album begin on May 10.

The group released their second full-length album 'Eyes Wide Open' on October 26, 2020. The 13-track album had songs for every mood. The members participated in the lyrics and composition.

TWICE released their ninth mini-album 'More And More' released on June 1, 2020, along with a music video.

ALSO READ: TWICE gives stunning performance on ‘I Can’t Stop Me’ on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert; the group releases English version of the song

