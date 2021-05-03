Popular South Korean female group TWICE has announced their next album. The group, composed of nine members: Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu, will be releasing their tenth EP called 'Taste Of Love' in June.

On May 3 at midnight KST, TWICE announced their comeback with a teaser poster. Interestingly, they announced two dates for the release: June 9 and June 11. The pre-orders of the album begin on May 10.

The group released their second full-length album 'Eyes Wide Open' on October 26, 2020. The 13-track album had songs for every mood. The members participated in the lyrics and composition.

TWICE released their ninth mini-album 'More And More' released on June 1, 2020, along with a music video.

