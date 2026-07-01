Following the impressive success of its first season, the heartfelt rural drama TVF's Gram Chikitsalay Season 2 was released globally on June 23 and is winning audiences' hearts. The show has emerged as a success, securing its place among the Top 10 Most-Watched OTT Properties in India with 3.5+ million views.

TVF’s Gram Chikitsalay Season 2 clocks 3.5+ million views in a week

Taking to social media, the makers shared the achievement of Gram Chikitsalay Season 2 securing its place among the Top 10 Most-Watched OTT Properties in India with 3.5+ million views. They captioned the post: "Bhatkandi ka Gram Chikitsalay poore desh mein chhaa raha hai!✨ #GramChikitsalay On Prime, New Season, Watch Now only on @primevideoin"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TVF | The Viral Fever (@theviralfever)

Following the impressive success of its first season, the heartfelt rural drama Gram Chikitsalay returned with Season 2, which premiered globally on June 23. Created by TVF and directed by Rahul Pandey, Gram Chikitsalay emerged as a fan-favorite with its heartfelt storytelling, grounded rural setting, and compelling performances from its ensemble cast. The series struck a chord with viewers for its authenticity and emotional depth, making it one of TVF’s most appreciated recent shows. Now, season two is ruling the hearts across the country.

The Viral Fever (TVF), a highly regarded and leading production company in India, has consistently delivered some of the country’s most acclaimed and successful shows. Celebrated for its realistic storytelling, relatable characters, and authentic narratives, TVF has formed a solid connection with audiences across multiple genres.

Moreover, TVF truly owned the spotlight at Prime Video Presents with a power-packed lineup of announcements. Be it films like Vvan and College Fest, new shows like Pyramid and Vansh, or the much-awaited new seasons of Aspirants, Panchayat, Gram Chikitsalay, Sapne vs Everyone, and Sandeep Bhaiya, their slate was as diverse as it gets. A one-of-a-kind showcase that made TVF the ultimate winner of the night.

Also Read: Akansha Ranjan Kapoor on Gargi and Prabhat’s relationship in Gram Chikitsalay Season 2: “Season 1 was just a tease”

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