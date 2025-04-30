Neha Kakkar found herself at the centre of a controversy during her recent concert in Melbourne after a video surfaced online showing the singer tearfully addressing fans about her delay, after which she made many mismanagement and non-payment allegations against the event’s organizers. She claimed her band members were denied food and water, and that the organizers failed to make her payment or meet basic commitments in a social media note. However, in a dramatic turn of events, the organizers have now come forward to refute her accusations and level serious counterclaims against the singer.

Neha Kakkar faces new allegations about Melbourne concert after organizers refute singer’s claims of mismanagement and non-payment

Following the backlash over the concert, Neha took to social media to pen a note accusing the organizers of mismanagement and lack of hospitality. However, Bikram Singh Randhawa, part of the organizing team, in an interview with Siddharth Kanan, denied her version of events. “The crowd was ready and cheering, expecting her to come on stage. But she showed up at 10 PM — that’s two and a half hours late since the scheduled time was 7:30 PM. So the crowd got upset and angry. In Australia, people value their time. People had made special efforts to come with their families. Some even bought tickets worth AUD 300 — that’s around Rs 15,000 to Rs 16,000,” Randhawa said.

He further clarified that Neha had been paid in full well before the concert and that she was offered “lavish accommodation” based on her own requirements. The organizers alleged that Neha was reluctant to perform due to an audience turnout of 700 people. “Only 700 people? Until more people come in and this place fills up, I’m not going to perform,” Neha reportedly told the organizers just before her act.

Event host Pace D also spoke out about the incident and backed the organizers’ account. “Beat Production from Melbourne was the one who invited Neha Kakkar. Now that both parties have come forward and spoken openly, then why can’t we? We were there and saw everything. I spoke to Preet Pabla bhai, who was the event organiser. I asked him everything. He’s a very nice and genuine person. That’s when I found out that she didn’t arrive on time and there were multiple delays. He told me that she kept saying things like, ‘I won’t go now; I won’t do this.’”

Responding to her mismanagement complaint, he said, “This was such a big show, the entire tech rider was in place. There were opening acts, and everyone performed. Her mic and complete setup were fully ready. So, the things she’s been saying don’t seem to be true, because we saw with our own eyes that everything was set up properly.”

As of now, Neha Kakkar has not publicly responded to these new allegations. The incident continues to divide opinion online.

