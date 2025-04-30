Raj & DK are planning a big-screen return with a new film after 7 years. Read about their cinematic comeback and updates on upcoming shows!

Filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK are returning to cinema with a new theatrical project after seven years. The duo is reportedly developing a new big-screen venture. Notably, their last big-screen project was Stree, starring Shraddha Kapoor, where they served as writers and producers. Meanwhile, their last theatrical directorial venture was A Gentleman, starring Sidharth Malhotra, released in 2017.

The portal quoted a source saying, “They will helm one, while the other will have another director. Raj-DK have regularly roped in different voices — be it Stree that launched Amar Kaushik as a director, or Suparn Varma who took charge of certain episodes in The Family Man 2. Their Telugu production, Cinema Bandi [2021], too kickstarted Praveen Kandregula’s directorial career. If things go as planned, one of the movies will roll in the second half of 2026.”

Raj & DK have dominated the digital space with acclaimed series like The Family Man, Farzi, and Citadel: Honey Bunny. Sharing an update on their upcoming work, besides theatrical release, the source further added, “They are neck-deep in three series at the moment — preparing for Farzi 2’s shoot, and juggling Rakt Bramhand and the post-production of The Family Man 3.”

“While work on these three shows is progressing briskly, they have also begun shaping up their theatrical slate. After wrapping up the Shahid and Vijay-led crime thriller by mid-2026, Raj-DK intends to take their first theatrical venture on the floors in seven years,” the source concluded.

Raj and DK recently wrapped filming for The Family Man Season 3, which will be released on Prime Video on Diwali 2025. The series features Manoj Bajpayee, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Priyamani. In addition, the duo continues to develop Gulkanda Tales for Prime Video.

