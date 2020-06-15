Two weeks ago, Television actress Mohena Kumari Singh along with five other family members had tested positive for COVID-19. The family was admitted to a hospital in Rishikesh on May 31. The actress who is known for her role in shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and D3- Dil Dosti Dance has been discharged despite being COVID-19 positive.

Mohena took to her Instagram handle to give an update to her fans. "Hi everyone ! I’m back home... but we are still COVID-19 positive. We are in complete isolation. We don’t know how long it will take to get the negative test. We were in the hospital for 10 days and I probably had the virus in my body 5 days before that... so hopefully a few more days and We will hopefully beat the virus. But till then we have to follow extremely strict rules. Nonetheless We are all feeling much better health-wise and in the mind too. Thanks for all the support once again,” she wrote.

Earlier Mohena had spoken about how anxiety of coronavirus was making her lose sleep. “Can't sleep, these initial days have been difficult for all of us at home especially our young one and our elders. But I am praying it will all be over soon. We are fine. We have no right to complain about anything as there are people out there who are suffering more than us,” she wrote on her Instagram stories.

ALSO READ: Television actress Mohena Kumari Singh and five family members test positive for COVID-19

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release & upcoming movies info only on Bollywood Hungama.