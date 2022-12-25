In one of the tragic news, television actress Tunisha Sharma, who played Shehzaadi Mariam in Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul, reportedly died by suicide on December 24 on the sets of the fantasy-themed show at Vasai in Maharashtra's Palghar district at the age of just 20. As per the police officials, the young actress was found hanging in the bathroom. The recent update reveals that her post-mortem has been done. The cremation will take place today, December 25 at 4pm.

Tunisha Sharma death row: Post-mortem done, Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul actress to be cremated today

As per a report in NDTV, the post-mortem was conducted at Mumbai's JJ Hospital early on Sunday morning. A team of 4-5 doctors were present for the autopsy. Her mortal remains were handed over to the family at 11 am. The police said that there were marks of injury on her body. The report states that she “died due to asphyxiation.”

Tunisha’s mother has filed a complaint against Ali Baba Dastaan-e-Kabul co-actor Sheezan Khan for alleged abetment to suicide. The actor has been reportedly arrested. It is being reported that the two actors were in a relationship and that they had broken up 15 days ago. The late actress was allegedly under stress and is speculated that this drove her to the edge.

While the investigation is underway, a senior police official said in a statement on Saturday, "There is a Ramdev Studio in Naigaon where the shoot was on. Then there was a break between the shots when this actress went to the bathroom and then she hung herself there. People on the sets rushed her to the hospital where she was declared 'brought dead'. It is primary information. Our team is on the spot and they are investigating. We will take everyone's statement."

DCP Chandrakant Jadhav spoke to the media and said that the death is under investigation. “Tunisha Sharma, who was working on the sets of Alibaba Dastaan E Kabul has died by suicide. She hanged herself. Her mother has filed a complaint against Sheezan (Khan) for abetment to suicide. Sheezan worked with her in the show as Alibaba,” he said. There have also been reports that she was pregnant. “There is no report on this,” said the cop to the media, as per Times Of India.

Waliv Police is questioning everyone who was present on the sets on Saturday. The actress reportedly did not leave any suicide note. Police will conduct the investigation from both murder and suicide angles.

Tunisha Sharma was also a child actress earlier. She played the role of the young Katrina Kaif in Fitoor.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.