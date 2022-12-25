Bollywood actress Kajol is very close to her younger sister Tanishaa and her mother Tanuja and this is known to everyone. All three are often spotted together at many events. Meanwhile, Kajol also keeps uploading pictures with his mother and sister on social media. Interestingly, the Mukerji sisters recently gifted a lavish refurbished home to their mother in Lonavala.

Kajol, Tanishaa and Tanuja Mukerji’s joyful entry into their lavish home in Lonavala; watch

Tanishaa took to her verified social media handle and gave a peek at their joyful entry into the house. The video began with a few people standing near the gate of the house. It also featured a red ribbon tied near the gate.

After this Kajol, Tanishaa and Tanuja reached over there in a car with their pet dog and then all three were seen cutting the ribbon while sharing a hearty laugh.

Before entering the house, Tanuja removed her footwear and Kajol and Tanishaa followed her. After this, the veteran actress bent down and touched the floor of the house. Later, the sisters also did the same. As they looked around, Kajol hugged Tanishaa and clicked several pictures.

Instagramming the video, Tanishaa wrote a short caption, which read, “And so we finished moms house in lonavla and showed it to her after 8 months of keeping her awayyyyy!”

A section of her Insta fam took to the comments section of the post and congratulated them on their new house. “May this abode continue to bring amazing memories and lots and lots of good fortune,” wrote an Instagram user while another added, “A mother who has got 2 angels can't even imagine of more so nice.”

Coming to the professional front, Kajol was last seen in Salaam Venky, which also featured Visha Jethwa. The film, released on December 9, performed poorly at the box office. She has a bunch of projects in her kitty including the official remake of a popular web series, The Good Wife.

