Sanjay Leela Bhansali, one of Indian cinema’s most visionary directors, is gearing up for his biggest and most-awaited project yet. Titled Love & War, the film brings together, for the first time, three of Bollywood’s biggest stars, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Alia Bhatt, in lead roles. Positioned as a grand historical drama, the film is already generating massive excitement among audiences.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War gears up for 15 to 20-day song schedule in May

The shoot is currently in full swing, with Bhansali reportedly leaving no stone unturned to craft a visually stunning cinematic spectacle. Amid this, sources reveal that Love & War is now gearing up for a major song shoot, expected to begin in the coming days. The source revealed, "Love & War is about to start a song shoot schedule in early May. As the grandeur of SLB's is always magnificent, it will be a 15 to 20-day schedule."

This update has further heightened anticipation around the film. Known for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s grand vision, especially in songs, expectations are soaring for another visual spectacle, with his signature larger-than-life cinematic storytelling.

With Sanjay Leela Bhansali at the helm, a director known for his meticulous storytelling, opulent frames, and emotionally charged narratives, expectations are monumental. The three most bankable and versatile performers in the industry, paired with Bhansali’s directorial brilliance, further fuel speculation about the scale and theme of the film.

With Sanjay Leela Bhansali leading the project, expectations are sky-high, given his signature style of detailed storytelling, grand visuals, and intense emotions. Bringing together stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Alia Bhatt only amplifies the excitement, making Love & War one of the most anticipated films in Indian cinema.

Also Read: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War set for January 21, 2027 release worldwide

More Pages: Love and War Box Office Collection

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