Taapsee Pannu talks about the time she got hit in the head with a coconut by her director!

Taapsee Pannu’s last release, Mission Mangal has been a huge hit at the box office due to the stellar star cast and an amazing storyline. The actress, during the promotional interviews, revealed a lot of facts about the beginning of her career. She spoke about how she was considered as a bad omen because a few of her films didn’t work that well.

During one of those interviews, she revealed how once a south Indian film director threw a coconut on her head! While it left us with our jaws dropped, the backstory is going to make you laugh. Initially, even Taapsee was shocked and didn’t know how to react. Later, she realized that the director did it often as it was his way of giving tribute to the beauty of women because he compares it to flowers and fruits. She was also left wondering why she did not receive a flower or a softer fruit!

Taapsee Pannu will next be seen in Saand Ki Aankh with Bhumi Pednekar as the two will be seen playing the role of world’s oldest female sharpshooters.

