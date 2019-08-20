Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 20.08.2019 | 3:18 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Saaho Chhichhore Dream Girl Mission Mangal Batla House War
follow us on

Taapsee Pannu talks about the time she got hit in the head with a coconut by her director!

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Taapsee Pannu’s last release, Mission Mangal has been a huge hit at the box office due to the stellar star cast and an amazing storyline. The actress, during the promotional interviews, revealed a lot of facts about the beginning of her career. She spoke about how she was considered as a bad omen because a few of her films didn’t work that well.

Taapsee Pannu talks about the time she got hit in the head with a coconut by her director!

During one of those interviews, she revealed how once a south Indian film director threw a coconut on her head! While it left us with our jaws dropped, the backstory is going to make you laugh. Initially, even Taapsee was shocked and didn’t know how to react. Later, she realized that the director did it often as it was his way of giving tribute to the beauty of women because he compares it to flowers and fruits. She was also left wondering why she did not receive a flower or a softer fruit!

Taapsee Pannu will next be seen in Saand Ki Aankh with Bhumi Pednekar as the two will be seen playing the role of world’s oldest female sharpshooters.

Also Read: Taapsee Pannu was considered a bad luck charm, rejected and insulted several times

Tags : , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

‘Bad Boy’ song featuring Prabhas and…

Taapsee Pannu was considered a bad luck…

Months after #MeToo allegations, Anu Malik…

Karan Johar responds to allegations of drugs…

Taapsee Pannu names Kangana Ranaut as an…

Barfi actress Roopa Ganguly’s son met with…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification