Prime Video, India’s most-loved entertainment destination, announced the exclusive global streaming premiere of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, a contemporary romantic comedy that blends modern dating dilemmas with the enduring charm of old-school romance. Directed by Sameer Vidwans and produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Bhumika Tewari, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora, under the banner of Dharma Productions & Namah Pictures, the film brings together Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, along with a seasoned supporting cast, including Neena Gupta and Jackie Shroff, in a story that explores love, belief, and the unexpected ways two worlds collide. Starting today on February 19, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is streaming exclusively on Prime Video worldwide.

Set against the scenic backdrop of Croatia, the film follows Rehaan “Ray” Mehra, a cynical Los Angeles-based wedding planner who has long stopped believing in grand romantic gestures. But his worldview is challenged when he meets Rumi Vardhan, an aspiring novelist who finds comfort in the idea of timeless Bollywood love stories. What begins as a clash of perspectives during a yacht cruise slowly sparks friction, banter, and unexpected chemistry. As their bond deepens, reality catches up in the form of family duties, cultural values, and personal choices that test whether love can truly bridge opposing philosophies.

With its breezy humour, catchy music, and picturesque locales, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri delivers a comforting romantic escape while gently addressing ideas of compromise, emotional honesty, and evolving relationships, making it a feel-good viewing experience with family and friends.

