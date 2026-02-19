Yuva returns to theatres on February 20; Esha Deol calls it “film close to my heart”

More than two decades after it first captured the restlessness of urban youth, Yuva is heading back to the big screen. The 2004 political action drama will re-release in theatres on February 20, 2026, at PVR INOX cinemas.

Actor Esha Deol announced the re-release in a video message, describing the film as “extremely close to my heart.” She recalled the experience of working with filmmaker Mani Ratnam and co-stars Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan and Vivek Oberoi.

“Yuva was such a special journey for me,” Deol said, adding that being part of a youth-centric film that continues to resonate makes the re-release even more meaningful. She also referenced the Tamil version of the film, which featured Suriya in one of the lead roles.

Written, produced and directed by Ratnam, Yuva interwove the lives of three young men in Kolkata against the backdrop of student politics, ambition and moral crossroads. The ensemble cast also included Rani Mukerji and Kareena Kapoor. The film was simultaneously shot in Tamil as Aayutha Ezhuthu, albeit with a different principal cast.

Over the years, Yuva has acquired cult status for its narrative structure, A.R. Rahman’s music, and Abhishek Bachchan’s gritty turn as Lallan Singh — a performance often cited as a turning point in his career. The film’s rights are currently owned by Red Chillies Entertainment.

Interestingly, Yuva’s return to cinemas coincides with the theatrical debut of Do Deewane Seher Mein, backed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur in the lead. The February 20 box office, then, will see a generational face-off: a politically charged cult drama from 2004 and a new romantic offering stepping into theatres the same day.

