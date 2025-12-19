Actor Shilpa Shetty has issued a detailed clarification after her name surfaced in connection with an alleged Rs 60 crores fraud case under Section 420 of the IPC. Responding to reports, Shetty termed the attempt to link her to the matter as “baseless” and said her association with the concerned company was limited and non-operational.

Shilpa Shetty BREAKS SILENCE on alleged Rs 60 crores fraud case: “Baseless attempt to link my name to this matter”

In her statement, Shetty clarified, "I am deeply saddened by the baseless attempt to link my name to this matter. My association with the company was strictly in a non-executive capacity, with no role in its operations, finances, decision making or any signing authority. In fact like several other public figures I had endorsed certain products for the home shopping channel , in a professional capacity , for which payments due to me remain outstanding."

Shetty further revealed, "I want to put it on record that almost 20 Cr rupees has been loaned to the company by us as a family and the said amount remains unpaid."

Calling the allegations legally untenable, Shetty pointed out, "The mischievous attempt to impute criminal liability on me, particularly after an unexplained delay of nearly nine years is legally unsustainable and contrary to settled principles of law. Despite these facts, my name continues to be unnecessarily dragged into the proceedings, which is both distressing and unjustified. Such unwarranted allegations not only misrepresent facts but also result in a woman’s dignity, integrity, and reputation being unfairly trampled upon in the public domain."

Addressing the personal impact of the allegations, Shetty said such claims unfairly affect a woman’s dignity and integrity in the public domain. Quoting the Bhagavad Gita, she noted that failing to oppose injustice amounts to adharma, and confirmed that a quashing petition has already been filed before the Bombay High Court.

The actor said she has full faith in the judicial process and will pursue all appropriate legal remedies to safeguard her rights and reputation. Shetty also urged the media to verify facts and report responsibly while covering the matter.

