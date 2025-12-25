The last big film of 2025, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri has released today in cinemas. Bollywood Hungama was the first ones to report about its struggles in getting screens due to the Dhurandhar wave that just refuses to subside. In this report, we bring to you an update on the same and also of that of holdover and other new releases.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri expected to release in single screens on December 26; major victory for Dharma as Raj Mandir to play Kartik Aaryan-starrer; Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 suffers due to unstoppable Dhurandhar wave

An exhibition source told Bollywood Hungama, “Many single-screen cinemas will continue playing Dhurandhar today. Its distributors were of the belief that the film is doing exceptionally well and also, a new week starts only from Friday, December 26. As a result, they didn’t allow many cinemas to reduce shows of their film and accommodate Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. Meanwhile, the in-house distribution team of Dharma Productions is trying its best to secure a greater number of screens from tomorrow.”

As of 8:00 am on December 25, single-screen cinemas of Mumbai like Regal, Gold Cinema Santacruz, Gold Cinema Dadar, Gold Cinema Thane, Gold Cinema Borivali, Chitra, Plaza, Roxy, New Excelsior, Kasturba, Citylight, MovieMax Andheri East, MovieTime Suburbia, Mukta A2 Orion Santacruz, etc. will only play Dhurandhar on December 25. However, these cinemas haven’t opened plans from December 26, leading to hope that these cinemas will divide shows between the two films. On the other hand, cinemas like Anand, MovieTime Star City and MovieTime Dahisar have declined to screen Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri and will continue with Dhurandhar even in the coming weekend.

Last week, we reported how PVR Le Reve in Bandra was one of the few single screen in the whole of India to play Avatar: Fire And Ash. This week, it’ll be a rare theatre to play Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, at 3:35 pm daily.

Amid this uncertainty, good news has come from Jaipur for the team of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. The iconic Raj Mandir will play Dhurandhar today, but from tomorrow, it’ll only play the Kartik Aaryan-Ananya Panday starrer in all shows. It’s a major victory for Dharma and has given hope that they’ll be able to similarly procure single screens in Mumbai and other cities as well.

Holdover and new releases

With a big film like Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri struggling for screens, the smaller and regional films stand even less chance. The Hindi version of Mohanlal’s Vrusshabha has been released in only three cinemas in Mumbai. The same goes for the new Marathi release, Gotya Gangster. Vande Bharat Via USA has managed to get a decent number of screens in Gujarat, but this Gujarati film, starring a popular actor like Malhar Thakkar, could have got more shows had it come on some other date. This has made the trade wonder – like Ikkis, why weren’t these regional films postponed?

As for holdover releases, the scenario is shocking. Kapil Sharma’s Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 has underperformed but was getting audiences steadily. Yet, from December 25, it will play only in the 105-seater of Gaiety-Galaxy called Gossip. A trade insider said, “The film ran house full yesterday in the night show at Inox R City Ghatkopar. We understand that cinemas are struggling in accommodating two 3 hour plus films like Dhurandhar and Avatar: Fire And Ash along with Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. But the way this film got a raw deal in Week 2 is plain disappointing, especially when it has received appreciation.”

Tere Ishk Mein, too, has suffered, and is currently shown only in 2 cinemas of Mumbai.

However, Avatar: Fire And Ash has managed to stand in front of Dhurandhar. Despite underperformance, it has found an audience. As of 10:00 pm on December 24, it sold 86,000 tickets for Christmas Day in the national chains, which is praiseworthy.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: In a RARE development, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri front-row seats priced HIGHER than back rows at PVR Oberoi Mall, Goregaon and yet SOLD OUT

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.