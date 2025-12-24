Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, is all set to release tomorrow. The advance booking has picked up since Monday night and the romcom is all set to take a decent start at the box office. Interestingly, an interesting development has happened, probably for the first time ever, with Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri.

EXCLUSIVE: In a RARE development, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri front-row seats priced HIGHER than back rows at PVR Oberoi Mall, Goregaon and yet SOLD OUT

It’s generally understood that in most multiplexes, the front-row seats are priced the lowest, and the ticket rates steadily rise as you move towards the middle and back rows. But in the case of PVR Oberoi Mall Goregaon East, the unthinkable has happened. Here, you’ll have to shell out a higher price if you want to see the musical entertainer in the first three rows. But your ticket will be cheaper if you select the middle or the back rows!

For the 8:00 am and 10:45 am show of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri on December 25, the first three rows, which come under the Classic category, are available for Rs. 370. But the Prime Class tickets are sold for Rs. 290.

For the 1:50 pm show of the film, Classic seats are sold for Rs. 430 while Prime Class tickets are available for Rs. 350. For the shows at 4:55 pm, 8:00 pm and 11:05 pm, one will have to shell out Rs. 540 for Classic seats and Rs. 460 for Prime Seats.

Interestingly, despite the tickets being in the front row and despite the higher rates, most of them are sold out or almost full. An exhibition source explained to Bollywood Hungama, “Since the tickets of the front row were fast-filling, the dynamic pricing came into play, and its rates went up.”

However, the exhibition source agreed, “This is unusual and probably happened for the first time ever as far as I remember.”

Also Read: Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri faces copyright trouble; Trimurti Films moves Bombay HC against Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions over ‘Saat Samundar Paar’ use

More Pages: Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.