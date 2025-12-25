Rakesh Anand Bakshi, son of the late lyricist Anand Bakshi, has publicly criticised the makers of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri over the way credits were attributed for the remix version of the iconic song ‘Saat Samundar Paar.’ He took to Instagram on December 24 to challenge the decision to list Karan Nawani as a co-lyricist alongside his father for the track’s updated version.

Anand Bakshi’s son SLAMS ‘Saat Samundar Paar’ remix credits in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri; calls added lyrics “mismatch”

The original ‘Saat Samundar Paar,’ composed by Viju Shah and written by Anand Bakshi, was featured in the 1992 film Vishwatma and remains a beloved classic. In the new remix, released as part of Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday’s film, the credits name both Bakshi and Nawani, the latter of whom has performed the remake and reportedly added only minimal lyrical content.

Rakesh objected to this shared credit, arguing that adding one or two lines to an existing lyrics sheet does not justify co-lyricist status. He pointed out that music credits already distinguish between “original” and “additional” components, and said the same should apply to lyrics to preserve the contribution of original writers. “The producer and/or publisher should not claim credit for any writer, singer, etc. as co-lyricist for adding one or two lines to the original lyrics,” he wrote.

He further described the newly added lyrics as a mismatch with the spirit of his father’s original writing, asserting they disrupt the continuity and intent of the verse. In his post, Rakesh tagged the music label Saregama Music and the artist, urging the industry to reform crediting practices used on streaming platforms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakesh Anand Bakshi 🖌 (@rakbakx)

The remix has drawn mixed responses from audiences, with some fans and netizens criticising it for failing to live up to the original’s appeal. The film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is scheduled for theatrical release on December 25, 2025.

Also Read: Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri expected to release in single screens on December 26; major victory for Dharma as Raj Mandir to play Kartik Aaryan-starrer; Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 suffers due to unstoppable Dhurandhar wave

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.