Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal is returning to theatres in a new market two years after its original release, with a Japanese release date now confirmed. The makers announced that the action drama will open in cinemas across Japan on February 13, 2026.

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal set for Japan release in 2026; Rs 1000 crores mark back in play amid Dhurandhar storm

Production house Bhadrakali Films shared a specially designed poster for the Japanese audience on X (formerly Twitter), featuring Ranbir Kapoor’s intense portrayal of Ranvijay Singh, alongside a Japanese tagline that translates to “This man cannot be stopped.” The announcement highlighted the film as a memorable cinematic experience beyond its initial home market.

この男は誰にも止められない。🔥

Kono otoko wa Darenimo Tomerarenai🔥 The most talked-about, debated, and unforgettable cinematic experience is coming to Japan.🪓 Animal releases in Japanese theatres on February 13, 2026. 🇯🇵🇮🇳#Animal #AnimalinJapan #AnimalTheFilm #RanbirKapoor… pic.twitter.com/0ppdkqtd0W — Bhadrakali Pictures (@VangaPictures) December 24, 2025

Animal was originally released in India in December 2023 and became a significant commercial success. It earned around Rs 553 crores net domestically and approximately Rs 915 crores worldwide, finishing its initial run among the top-grossing Indian films of all time.

With the Japanese release, the film now has an opportunity to push its worldwide total closer to, or beyond, the Rs 1000 crores mark. This benchmark has taken on added significance as Dhurandhar—the Ranveer Singh–led thriller directed by Aditya Dhar—has overtaken Animal’s global tally and is expected to finish its run between Rs 1000 crores and Rs 1100 crores globally.

Indian films have shown promising returns in Japan in recent years. RRR reportedly grossed over ¥2.4 billion (about Rs 150 crores) there, while KGF: Chapter 2 also delivered strong box office returns. If Animal replicates similar performance, it could significantly bolster its global revenue.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal features Ranbir Kapoor alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Triptii Dimri in pivotal roles. Though commercially successful, the film drew debate for its depiction of violence and themes critics labeled as problematic. Supporters, including the director, maintained that those elements were intentional aspects of creative expression.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: “Single Papa is a vital balance to films like Animal, Kabir Singh and Dhurandhar,” says Ankur Rathee

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.