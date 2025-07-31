The Bollywood actress took to Instagram to allege her luxury brown bag went missing after flying from Mumbai to London for Wimbledon.

Urvashi Rautela claims her Dior baggage was stolen at Gatwick Airport after flying Emirates; seeks urgent help online

Bollywood actress and model Urvashi Rautela has raised concerns on social media after claiming her luxury Dior brown baggage was stolen at Gatwick Airport in London. The actress, who had flown in from Mumbai via Emirates Airlines, and was en route to attend Wimbledon 2025 when the incident occurred.

Urvashi Rautela claims her Dior baggage was stolen at Gatwick Airport after flying Emirates; seeks urgent help online

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Urvashi shared a photo collage of the missing bag and detailed the ordeal in a written note. “Injustice tolerated is injustice repeated. Our @wimbledon @dior brown baggage was stolen from the belt at @gatwickairport after flying @emirates from Mumbai during #Wimbledon. baggage tag & ticket above. Urgently requesting help to retrieve it. @metpolice_uk @emirates.support #platinumemiratesmember #gatwickairportpolice,” wrote the actress in her post.

The caption, along with the image of the bag, instantly sparked a reaction across social platforms. While many fans and followers expressed concern and support, urging authorities to act swiftly, others defended Emirates Airlines, stating the airline’s service and handling are usually top-notch. A few social media users even trolled the actress, questioning the publicity around a baggage theft.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA (@urvashirautela)



Despite mixed reactions online, Urvashi’s post tags relevant authorities including Gatwick Airport, Metropolitan Police UK, and Emirates Support, highlighting the seriousness of the situation. As of now, no official response has been issued by the airline or the airport authorities.

Earlier this month, Urvashi made headlines for making an appearance at Wimbledon with a bag decorated with multiple labubu dolls that had garnered ample attention on social media.

Known for her glamorous appearances and global presence at fashion and sports events, Urvashi Rautela’s public appeal has brought renewed attention to airport security and luggage handling—especially during high-profile international events like Wimbledon. As the situation unfolds, fans await updates from the actress or authorities regarding the retrieval of the missing designer baggage.

Also Read: Urvashi Rautela serves sass and chicken in quirky KFC ad; trolls herself and says, “After Shri Pythagoras Ji, it’s me”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.