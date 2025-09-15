The film marks Akshay and Saif’s reunion after 17 years, their last outing being Tashan. Produced by KVN Productions and Thespian Films, Haiwaan is slated for a 2026 release.

Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan have concluded the outdoor filming schedule for their upcoming movie Haiwaan, directed by Priyadarshan. The first leg of shooting, which spanned the picturesque locations of Kochi, Vagamon, and Ooty, has now been wrapped up.

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan wrap outdoor schedule of Priyadarshan’s Haiwaan

A crew member confirmed via social media, “That’s a wrap on the outdoor schedule of #Haiwaan! An incredible journey through stunning locations now back in Mumbai for the next schedule.”

Among the film’s cast are Saiyami Kher and Shriya Pilgaonkar. Saiyami Kher posted from Ooty, expressing her emotions at the close of the shoot on X and wrote, “Wrapped the Ooty schedule of Haiwaan with a heart full of gratitude. @akshaykumar Sir & Saif Sir’s warmth, wit & generosity made it equal parts learning & laughter. Memories for a lifetime. Priyadarshan sir makes room for the best atmosphere & our fab producers. The picture sums it up, good journeys are always about the company you keep, what a ride! #Haiwaan.”

Wrapped the Ooty schedule of Haiwaan with a heart full of gratitude. @akshaykumar Sir & Saif Sir’s warmth, wit & generosity made it equal parts learning & laughter. Memories for a lifetime. Priyadarshan sir makes room for the best atmosphere & our fab producers. The picture sums… pic.twitter.com/87wzGzIzrd — Saiyami Kher (@SaiyamiKher) September 14, 2025

Regarding the movie’s historical significance, Haiwaan reunites Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan after a 17-year gap. Their last collaboration was Tashan (2008). They had earlier worked together in popular 1990s films like Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Yeh Dillagi, Tu Chor Main Sipahi, and Keemat.

The production is co-produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Shailaja Fenn under KVN Productions in collaboration with Thespian Films. The movie is expected to be released in 2026.

Also Read : EXCLUSIVE: Suneel Darshan on replacing Akshay Kumar with Bobby Deol in Barsaat, “There was an incident after which…”

More Pages: Haiwaan Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.