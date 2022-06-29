Travis Barker was rushed to hospital on a stretcher on Tuesday, with his wife Kourtney Kardashian accompanying him to the hospital.

Travis Barker rushed to hospital for undisclosed medical emergency; Kourtney Kardarshian stays by his side

According to Variety, the 46-year-old Blink-182 drummer and husband to Kourtney Kardashian was rushed to Cedar-Sinai Medical Center for further care after first checking into West Hills Hospital and Medical Center Tuesday morning. At 10:45 a.m. PT Tuesday morning, Barker shared a vague message on Twitter, possibly alluding to his medical condition. “God save me,” the drummer wrote.

Barker's 16-year-old daughter, Alabama, also asked her followers to "please send your prayers" in an Instagram Story shortly after her dad was reportedly taken to the hospital.

God save me — Travis Barker (@travisbarker) June 28, 2022

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian wed in Portofino, Italy, last month, celebrating their nuptials with family, friends, and loved ones over the course of three days.

