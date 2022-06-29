comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 29.06.2022 | 3:55 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Rocketry – The Nambi Effect Rashtra Kavach OM Shamshera Phone Bhoot Jugjugg Jeeyo
follow us on

Travis Barker rushed to hospital for undisclosed medical emergency; Kourtney Kardarshian stays by his side

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Travis Barker was rushed to hospital on a stretcher on Tuesday, with his wife Kourtney Kardashian accompanying him to the hospital.

Travis Barker rushed to hospital for undisclosed medical emergency; Kourtney Kardarshian stays by his side

According to Variety, the 46-year-old Blink-182 drummer and husband to Kourtney Kardashian was rushed to Cedar-Sinai Medical Center for further care after first checking into West Hills Hospital and Medical Center Tuesday morning. At 10:45 a.m. PT Tuesday morning, Barker shared a vague message on Twitter, possibly alluding to his medical condition. “God save me,” the drummer wrote.

Barker's 16-year-old daughter, Alabama, also asked her followers to "please send your prayers" in an Instagram Story shortly after her dad was reportedly taken to the hospital.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian wed in Portofino, Italy, last month, celebrating their nuptials with family, friends, and loved ones over the course of three days.

Also Read: Selena Gomez calls out Roe v. Wade ruling at Only Murders in the Building premiere – “I’m just not happy”

Tags : , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Shenaz Treasury speaks about being diagnosed…

Ghostbusters: Afterlife sequel to release on…

Dakota Johnson calls Fifty Shades of Grey…

Chris Pratt addresses outrage over ties with…

Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput unable to find…

Heeramandi: Richa Chadha starts training in…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification